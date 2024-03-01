Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,326 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.20% of QuidelOrtho worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QDEL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

