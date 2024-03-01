Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,087.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $966.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

