Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,484 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

