Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.37 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

View Our Latest Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.