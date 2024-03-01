Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $4.77 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,555,302.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,555,302.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $20,398,552. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.