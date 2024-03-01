Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DLocal worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.