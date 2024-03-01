Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

