Fred Alger Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Floor & Decor worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,967. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.



