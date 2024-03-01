Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in ASML by 374.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $45,589,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML opened at $951.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $830.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $959.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

