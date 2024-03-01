Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 4.59% of Inogen worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $6.65 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

