Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 53,964 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.