Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 5,223 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

