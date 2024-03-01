Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 44,728 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,728 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Skyline Champion worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $83.85 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.