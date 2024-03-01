Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 24,516 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

