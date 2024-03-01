Foresight Solar Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.14) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.52 million, a PE ratio of 3,006.67 and a beta of 0.24. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 82.30 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.80 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

