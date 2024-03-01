Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMX. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $124.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

