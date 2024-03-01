Flywire Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.39 on Friday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -315.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

