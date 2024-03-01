Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of FLNC opened at $15.29 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

