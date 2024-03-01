Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.
Fleetwood Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30.
Fleetwood Company Profile
