Flame Acquisition (NYSE:SOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Flame Acquisition (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SOC stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Flame Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Binyon Sarofim purchased 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flame Acquisition news, Director Christopher Binyon Sarofim bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Caldwell Flores bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 371,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Flame Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

