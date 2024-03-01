First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

