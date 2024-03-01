First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $269.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $268.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

