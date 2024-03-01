First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.62%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
