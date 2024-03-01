First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ichor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

