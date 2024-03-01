First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $601,000 Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $11,730,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after buying an additional 276,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $5,195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 195,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,228,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

