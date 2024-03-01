First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.