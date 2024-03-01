First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

