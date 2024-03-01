First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.52% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200,350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $79,589.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,646 shares in the company, valued at $7,986,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

