First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

