First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $721,000 in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Navigator as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth $138,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

