First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $432,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

