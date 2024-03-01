First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $299,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 23,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,843 shares of company stock valued at $41,984,735. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.79 and a 200-day moving average of $278.60.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

