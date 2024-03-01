First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $381.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.83 and its 200 day moving average is $327.69.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.71.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

