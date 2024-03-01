FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform”

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays raised FIGS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.64.

FIGS opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.09 million, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,285 shares of company stock worth $893,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $692,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 236,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FIGS by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 235,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

