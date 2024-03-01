Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

