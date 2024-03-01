Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

