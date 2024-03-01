Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.