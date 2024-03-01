Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 48,640 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,946.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.33. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

