Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.7 %

FAST stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

