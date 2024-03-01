Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

FPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $568.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,072 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

