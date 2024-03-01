ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

