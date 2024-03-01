ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

ExlService stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in ExlService by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in ExlService by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 248,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ExlService by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 239,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

