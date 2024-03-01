Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.
In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
