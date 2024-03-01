Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.97. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.