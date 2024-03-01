Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

