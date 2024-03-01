EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 169,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 299,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $870,659.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 722,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,748.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

