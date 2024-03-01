Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,178,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
