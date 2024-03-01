Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 120,557 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,557 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.