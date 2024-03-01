Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.71. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

