Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alector, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.97 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Alector by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alector by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,605,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alector

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

