Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,237 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,896,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,895,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 236,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

